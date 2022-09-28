Let’s talk common sense on the issue of “banning books,” which was addressed in Sunday's editorial in the Observer-Reporter.
To insist that books with graphic sexual content should be available to children of any age makes no sense. It’s not censorship or a violation of freedom of speech to ensure that books are age-appropriate.
What child in kindergarten or elementary school should be exposed to books that describe or show illustrations of sexual activity? Do children need to learn human anatomy at such an early age?
Parents have every right to express their opposition to books that are not age appropriate without being accused of banning books.