The coronavirus guidelines are like a chain and only as strong as its weakest link. Also, guidelines are not the most effective way of ensuring that important safety measures are followed. However, in the past several days, two excellent letters were published in the Observer-Reporter, and this may go a long way to encourage more safety compliance to help protect people everywhere and the businesses in Washington County.
The first letter was from Diana Irey Vaughan, a Washington County commissioner. She encouraged a well-balanced approach toward reopening the county and “to ensure everyone’s safety while maintaining access to basic needs and promoting our businesses to keep our economy strong.” Also, from briefly meeting this commissioner, I believe this is a clarion call for everyone in the county to stay well and live strong to protect ourselves with well-balanced healthy habits and strong immune systems.
The other letter was from Jeff Kotula, president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. He encouraged continued compliance with the Pennsylvania Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines and presented a well-written costs/benefits analysis of Washington County’s efforts in fighting this deadly virus. He stated, “now is not the time to let our guard down.”
I believe these letters are very important because they are from important stewards of Washington County’s safety and well-being, but also because guidelines are established by stakeholders as a general rule, principle or piece of advice. Guidelines have very little oversight. With these important leaders providing their guidance, it can help ensure better compliance with these serious COVID-19 guidelines and better outcomes in our community.
Stay safe, strong and smart, Washington County.
Dennis Smiddle
Canonsburg