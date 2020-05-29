Why are we even considering holding Republican and Democratic political conventions this year? They present dangerous health risks not only to the delegates and those who attend but to all of the people in the places to which they return possibly carrying the coronavirus with them. They are unnecessary because delegates can phone or mail their votes using the new technology. These conventions are costly at a time when we need all the money we can round up to protect the frontline workers who are fighting this viral enemy.
Let us not have political conventions in 2020.
Mary Lou Burger
Pittsburgh