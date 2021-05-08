Reexamining how we are governed in Washington County is long overdue. Coming from the corporate world, we were used to seeing restructures and reorganizations every few years. It's no wonder that a lot of people are disgruntled with local as well as state and national governments.
Let's monitor how our leaders respond to Washington County Commissioner Larry Maggi's op-ed, "Time to examine county form of government," in Tuesday's Observer-Reporter. If they don't, maybe the suggestion for a citizens' petition could be initiated. A Government Study Commission, would, at a minimum, educate our citizens to the costs we are incurring in government. I found myself complaining about my inability to select judicial candidates based upon the League of Women Voters online resumes of candidates. LWV did an extraordinary job of highlighting the life experience and views of the magisterial and common pleas court candidates. One has extraordinary experience in general practice, corporate, school and civil, while the other has had a lifelong family practice in divorce, children's rights, dependency, delinquency and adoption. I found myself asking which candidate best suits our county's needs within the context of the mix of skillsets that our county bench has now.
Without knowing the costs that the jails, adult probation, drug court and other departments – parks, roads and bridges among others – are incurring, we can't possibly make an informed decision.
Transparency is imperative to responding to the challenges of our times. At the very least, it would lead to a more informed electorate.
John Hopper
Washington