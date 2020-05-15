I’m writing to discuss the effect that the COVID-19 crisis is having on local school districts. I understand that many may think that school districts are saving money as a result of the shutdown. This is far from the truth.
Despite the perception that schools are “shut down,” districts transitioned to an online educational format and all teachers remained at work. Many districts continue to provide a much needed service to their communities by preparing and distributing meals. Further, Act 13 passed by the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Tom Wolf on March 27 requires school districts pay all personnel, even those who are not working, during this period. So there are no savings in regard to salaries or benefits.
The real issue, however, is the reduced revenue that districts are and will be receiving. Due to the economic implications of this pandemic, many people are not working and school districts face declining local revenue collection from both earned income and property taxes. Districts are unsure how great the impact on revenue will be, but we expect it will be significant. It is also unclear how long this impact will persist after the shutdown.
Teaching programs were redesigned to accommodate the transition from in-person classroom teaching to a remote, virtual format. In addition, Ringgold purchased additional Chromebooks to allow all students access to a device. While it is true that some facilities and transportation costs have been reduced, there have also been some areas of increased spending (cleaning, for example). These efforts, and others, resulted in additional costs. The costs were unforeseen, and therefore were not accounted for in budgets for the 2019-20 school year.
Looking forward to the 2020-21 school year, school leaders have been told to "prepare for the best, but plan for the worst" to keep students safe and healthy for a fall reopening. Schools may be required to limit the number of students in buildings at one time by staggering shifts of children on certain days and lowering class sizes. They may have to implement social distancing practices in classrooms, cafeterias, auditoriums, playgrounds, and at school events. Transportation issues will have to be considered. Masks and other PPE may have to be provided to employees and deep-cleaning practices continued. Schools will again have to redesign their instructional programs and services. All of these things will have a budgetary impact. Far from districts experiencing savings, the COVID-19 crisis is having a financial impact for everyone, including school districts.
It is unclear if there will be additional reimbursement for any of the new mandates. Without it, Ringgold, and other school districts, will be faced with difficult decisions. The public should know that at Ringgold, we are considering all options and doing our best to strike a balance that optimizes education while minimizing financial impact on the district.
Maureen Ott
Eighty Four
Ringgold School Board Director