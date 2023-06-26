Show a love of country this Sunday
The George Washington Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution once again are asking churches, synagogues and spiritual organizations to take part in Allegiance Sunday.
Allegiance Sunday is a special day, unlike any of the other days we observe. Memorial Day specifically honors the dead. Veterans Day is a day of remembering all those who have served in all wars.
Allegiance Sunday is a day of personal feeling and expression. It is a quiet day, not a day of celebration or exhibition. It is a day set aside for all to participate, to reaffirm their fealty and love of country and to demonstrate that fealty and love in declaring their allegiance.
All other days of national note are times for remembering the historic past. But this day is dedicated to the future; here we have a personal opportunity to join in publicly professing that fact by repeating the Pledge of Allegiance or singing a patriotic hymn together.
Allegiance Sunday usually is the Sunday closest to July 4th. This year the Fourth falls on Tuesday, so July 2 would be a perfect time to remember that we are Americans. With so much division that has consumed our country this is a perfect time to come together as one.
On Allegiance Sunday, it is our hope that all churches, synagogues and spiritual organizations will take a few minutes during their services to pledge allegiance to the flag and/or sing some patriotic hymns. This is a national project of the Sons of the American Revolution and if churches that participate would send a copy of their bulletin for that Sunday to: George Washington Chapter c/o Gary Timmons, 13 Elm Lane, Wheeling, W. Va. 26003. They will be tabulated and a report will be sent to the National Society.
We are citizens and the voters. We defend our country because we and the nation are one and the same. We ask those of us who govern only that they hold fast to the principles of freedom, liberty, justice and truth. We love our country and publicly declare our allegiance. We ask all who join in sincerity, to reaffirm their loyalty as together we say: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to republic for which it stands; one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Gary Timmons is the secretary of the Sons of the American Revolution George Washington Chapter.