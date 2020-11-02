In the Oct. 21 edition of the Observer-Reporter, Jeff Kotula opined on the benefits of natural gas production in Pennsylvania. He stated that Pennsylvania “is behind only Texas in natural gas production.” (Texas happens to be No. 3 in the U.S. for the worst air quality, according to Molekule Blog.) Then, he goes on to state, “It is impressive to note that nearly one-fifth of the natural gas produced in the United States comes from Pennsylvania and our state now leads the nation as a net energy exporter.”
However, if Pennsylvania and the gas and oil industry is going to take credit for being No. 2 in natural gas production and No. 1 in exporting natural gas, shouldn’t the gas and oil industry also take some of the blame for Pennsylvania being among the top states for worst air quality and worst water pollution, and No. 2 or 3 with the highest cancer rates?
Also, if our state leads the nation as a net energy exporter, then why do we need to keep destroying our environment to “keep the power on,” as Mr. Kotula states? Obviously, there is a great surplus since the natural gas industry is making more plastics which will further contaminate our environment.
While these gas and oil plans may have helped Pennsylvania’s economy in the past, in today’s climate (crisis) with the existential threats of the COVID-19 virus, the costs to Pennsylvania’s health, environment and economy will never be recovered. It is well known that the virus attacks the respiratory system and weakened immune systems. We need cleaner air, healthier environments and more beneficial outdoor activities to help build healthier lifestyles and stronger immune systems to help protect everyone, especially the children.
If the gas and oil industry can help mitigate the contaminate before it’s too late, that would be great. Please give us a risk/benefit/costs analysis of the natural gas industry’s mitigation efforts to help improve Pennsylvania’s poor national health and environmental rankings.
As the executive director of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency, Mr. Kotula is entitled to his own opinions, but in those two positions, I hope he is helping Pennsylvania’s health and environmental conditions.
Dennis Smiddle
Canonsburg