Through the leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision that will certainly serve to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision, we now have new evidence that the Court does not reflect our country or settled law of a half-century.
An ultra-conservative Court that is not reflective of the country was achieved dishonorably. Then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stole a seat from President Barack Obama and when a vacancy occurred upon the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a mad dash was engaged in to fill the seat with Amy Coney Barrett, something which McConnell would not have permitted had a Democratic president had the opportunity to make such an appointment.
Those who cheer the ruling may need to think again as a backlash is inevitable. According to recent polling, almost two-thirds of the American people believe that the Roe v. Wade decision should stand. All that stands between losing the right to an early pregnancy abortion in Pennsylvania is the presence of a Democratic governor, accentuating how critical it is not to turn state government over to radical Republicans.
Does anyone believe that abortion will end or be severely curtailed because of the overturning of the decision, that the effort to control and punish women, particularly disdavantaged and poor women, will be a smash success?
I look forward to the backlash that is likely to occur in future elections by many of the almost two-thirds of Americans who believe that the Roe v. Wade decision should stand. The victory being celebrated by those who are pro-fetus or "pro-life" may be short-lived.
The next time a Republican tells you that the goal of the party is to get government out of the way, the response should be raucous laughter. Today's GOP seeks to get government in the way to curtail our hard-fought rights and liberties.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township