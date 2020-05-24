Short and sweet
In response to the May 21 op-ed by Park Burroughs regarding op-eds by Dave Ball, state Rep. Tim O’Neal, and Wendy Bell I have but one thing to say – AMEN!
Bracken Burns
Washington{&end}
