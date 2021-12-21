It appears attorney general and Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro has taken a page from John Kerry’s playbook. Kerry’s infamous words, "I was for the Iraq War before I was against it," rings true in Shapiro’s recent approval on a rule that would let the state join a regional program to cut emissions from power plants after he criticized the plan.
The sign-off has opened the door for the state to be part of the interstate initiative called the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). The move, supported by Gov. Tom Wolf, would raise electric rates on coal or natural power energy production facilities by an extra $2.36 billion over the next 10 years.
This regulation would further erode our state business climate and make it an unwelcome place to do business. RGGI will specifically harm the shale industry in Washington County and the commonwealth by taxing natural gas that stays in state and is used to power electric plants. RGGI could be the last straw that results in taxing our businesses out of state. The closure of a power plant would mean an elimination of hundreds of jobs, loss of tax revenue for municipalities and schools, and increases in the costs of electricity for consumers.
I met with the Boilermakers Local 154 in Pittsburgh and was informed the proposed initiative has already adversely affected jobs in the power industry.
Simply put, Shapiro has sided with the governor and failed to keep a promise to help protect jobs in the energy industry by not stopping the commonwealth’s entry to RGGI. Enacting this carbon tax will cause power plant closures and eliminate countless family-sustaining jobs. In addition, Pennsylvania is the only state to enter RGGI without legislative approval. Every other state entered the compact through legislation, not by a unilateral executive action.
The 2022 gubernatorial campaign is barely underway, and Shapiro has flip-flopped on an issue critical to Washington County and the commonwealth. I hope the governor and he rethink RGGI for the sake of jobs and consumers. Shapiro should go back to what he was thinking before.
Nick Sherman
Washington County commissioner