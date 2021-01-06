This letter is in response to recent Observer-Reporter articles outlining forced restaurant closings by the state Department of Agriculture.
As a mother to a young child and a wife to a husband that is immune-system compromised, I understand the fear the pandemic initially brought upon Pennsylvania in March 2020. We wore masks, despite the manufacturer’s legal disclaimer against their effectiveness, and wiped our groceries before placing them in the refrigerator. We’ve prayed for coronavirus-sick family members and friends. We did the best we could with the information we had.
However, as time progressed, the arbitrary and political nature of these shutdowns became clear.
No matter how much “science” is quoted, I refuse to divest from common sense. The virus is not more potent when dining in at a restaurant than it is at a rally. It does not hover specifically over Communion lines and then suddenly disappear inside large retailers. And it certainly does not provide a justification to violate the right of the people to peaceful assemble – indoors, if so desired.
As such, the forced closing of restaurants is political nonsense and the penalty is political retaliation.
Thus, the Pennsylvania Legislature needs to act.
At the first opportunity, the Legislature needs to vest in itself the authority to implement such shutdowns in the future. Legislatures are often known in the community, are more accessible, and can be better held accountable by their constituents should they overstep their legal authority.
All penalties need to be removed from any business that refused to shut down. The broken clock known as the WHO is correct in its assertion that poverty kills just as well as any pandemic. Nobody should lose their dream or be forced into charity lines over arbitrary decrees. We have no kings here in Pennsylvania.
And finally, those targeted businesses need to take their grievances once more to court, and we the people need to take them to the polls in 2022. We can protect both lives and livelihood. This governor has failed to do so.
Stand with your neighbors. Shame on Gov. Wolf and the Department of Agriculture.
A. Chamberlain
Bentleyville