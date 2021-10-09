In her Oct. 7 letter, Pam Morosky asks if we are still praising Joe Biden and downing Donald Trump. President Biden has made a number of missteps, but yes, I will take him over Donald Trump any time.
Trump brought misogyny, hatred, racism, lies, incompetence, and thuggery to the most important position in the world, a position which has traditionally been occupied by individuals of dignity, at least as far as their public persona is concerned. He disgraced us on the international stage, cozying up to and taking the word of ruthless dictators over our intelligence services. He sought to impose a religious test for entry into our country. He profited personally through his position as president. He suggested that those who cooperated in government investigations of corruption should be indicted for treason, convicted, and executed. He sought to trade vital military assistance to an ally for dirt on a political opponent. He encouraged violence against his many ideological foes, something which horrifically manifested itself on Jan. 6 through the Trump-inspired riot at our sacred Capitol, in which hundreds of law enforcement officers were savaged by the mob.
Ms. Morosky goes on to blame President Biden for everything under the sun:
- The escalating price of food and gasoline: Food prices have increased due to pandemic-related panic buying which created shortages, more eating at home, transportation, labor, and weather issues. Gasoline has increased in price due to supply disruptions, low production, and high demand. We are driving much more now than we were in 2020. Did Ms. Morosky speak out against George W. Bush and ascribe blame to him when the price of gasoline escalated to in excess of $4 a gallon in 2008? I suspect not.
- The stock market, the writer implying that the Biden administration has caused it to decline as Trump asserted that it would, that 401k plans would "crash" in a Biden presidency: hardly! The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2021, at 30,930.52. As I write this on Oct. 7, it stands at 34,416.99, an 11.3% return in eight and a half months. If you prefer a broader measure of the market, look at the Standard and Poor's 500 index. It closed Jan. 20, 2021, at 3798.91. As of Oct. 7, it stands at 4363.55, a 14.9% boost, this at a time that certificates of deposit are paying well under 1% per annum. It helps to have your facts straight when you attempt to make a point.
- The writer asserts that we are being overrun by illegal immigrants: drug dealers, rapists, and child molesters. She is as certain of the status of these individuals as was Trump when he announced his bid for the presidency in 2016: no facts necessary.
Biden has made stumbles, the most noteworthy of which was the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan for which he bears responsibility as he does for the deaths of 13 brave young American soldiers who were slaughtered by terrorists at the Kabul airport. This is a prime factor in the decline of his popularity rating. Immigration is a crisis for which the president must find a remedy. His economic policies are generally well-received. The jury is out on his young presidency and he has time to right the ship. The Republicans in Congress will do everything they can to make sure that the president and the country fail.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township