I am accustomed to the incendiary rhetoric which my views often stimulate and I accept this, often with amusement. I do not, however, accept lies, and in his letter of Oct. 13, Terry Hutson chooses to lie.
The writer asserts that in my Oct. 10 letter rebutting Pam Morosky, I stated that the attack on the Capitol of Jan. 6 was worse than the attack on our country of Sept. 11, 2001 (which the writer references as "911"). Not only did I not compare the two, I did not write a word about the terrorist attack of 2001. Both incidents were atrocities.
I can only assume that when one must lie to make a point, that they have no point. I welcome opposing views and the views of all of us deserve to be printed. Lies do not deserve to be printed and they say everything about those who author them.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township