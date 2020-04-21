Does letter writer Bob Heim live on the same planet and speak the same language? We are exposed to news from similar sources and must identify what is bias and what is fake news.
As the president was previously a TV personality, he is adept at performing. He relishes being seen and heard: Twitter postings and briefings. When real-time broadcasts and reruns show presidential contradictions and untruths, it is not "fake." This is a man who renounced responsibility for federal pandemic responses while claiming to be the first to recognize the pandemic's consequences (belatedly shutting down China). Mayors and governors, politics unknown, were expected to react.
Vigilance does indeed require being accurately informed and questioning. Conservative and liberal lens need to be set aside for our democracy's continuation. This is not about party loyalty and long-held political affiliation. We are, or ought to be, the United States.
Dorothy Acciai
Washington