During this pandemic, I would like to acknowledge our Canonsburg Senior Center. As we practice social isolation and follow state mandates, it becomes more apparent how much we senior citizens value our friendships and socialization.
Our coordinator, Brenda Wacker, and cook, Brenda Van Auker, are at the center every weekday organizing and preparing meals to ensure we have access to delicious and nutritious meals. They and the countless volunteers are a wonderful asset to the community. We are also very fortunate to have various companies donate their time and supplies for special events.
We are lucky to have such caring people at the center. I hope to reunite with you all, once we are permitted to congregate and renew our friendships (and play bingo)!
Margaret Banish
Houston