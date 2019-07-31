I am neither pro or anti-Trump, and I'm not a Democrat or a Republican, but I find it extremely alarming that a president of this great nation would spend so much time on Twitter, posting childish remarks and attacking people. And social media is no place to announce policy or changes in his musical chairs Cabinet either.
From 5 a.m. to well after midnight, Trump is tweeting. I know because I keep tabs on it. What kind of way is that to run a country? I haven't liked many presidents previously, I admit that, but I never thought I'd live to see the day that a president of the United States behaves like a juvenile delinquent.
Forget politics, what kind of example is he setting for American children by acting like a schoolyard bully and using language that is unacceptable? I am incredulous and hardly able to believe this is really happening. Whatever happened to dignity and respect? Would you want your child to emulate him? Or would you send them to their room without dinner and take their internet privileges away from them?
John Bradburn
Washington