All we want is the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.
Once again, Jeff Kotula is promoting the gas and oil industry in the Observer-Reporter. In his June 30 op-ed, he stated, “the power to prosper is right under our feet, with our abundant natural gas resources, it provides us with no benefit if it remains there." However, there are benefits to our collective health, safety and environment if some of Pennsylvania's natural gas resources remain "right under our feet" and not in our air, water and soil as pollutants.
With all due respect, Mr. Kotula, you and Energy Transfer may be prospering greatly, but there are more intelligent and scientific people who disagree with your opinions in the Observer-Reporter. Why not engage these people in an evidence-based debate on the pros and cons of Pennsylvania's energy policies and plans. Let the newspaper serve as an in-print monitor and everyone can have an equal opportunity to voice their opinions. This process isn't rocket science, and a fair, just and equitable debate can be a potential win-win-win for everyone.
As we all know, this is a time to come together to help solve and resolve the existential threats that we are all facing, especially for the prosperity of the children.
Dennis Smiddle
Canonsburg