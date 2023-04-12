Seeking Republicans’ moral center
Tennessee Republican legislators expelled two Black Democratic members (but not a white one) for protesting gun violence and violating rules of decorum.
No national Republican objected to this gross violation of constitutional freedoms and blatant racism. With jaw-dropping hypocrisy, Republicans refuse to condemn far worse violations – sexual misconduct and campaign finance charges -- committed by their own members.
Republicans remain doggedly mum about their party leader, Donald Trump, who has spent his life publicly pulverizing all norms of decency (forget decorum). Trump bullies and endangers anyone who does not endorse him or his worldview. Last week, he was aiming his ire, and his followers, at the family of the New York judge hearing his case.
House Republicans refuse to expel New York congressman George Santos, who has lied about his background, credentials, family, experience–pretty much everything in his life. Why does their reason – that voters elected him – apply to Republican elected officials but not to Democrats?
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas repeatedly violates ethics rules, failing to disclose lavish trips and gifts from a prominent Republican whose interests fall within the Court’s purview. Again, no Republicans have expressed concern.
Republicans criticized the winner of the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court for expressing her (progressive) views, while simultaneously ignoring the millions of dollars her opponent received from GOP donors.
Republicans have lost their moral center in pursuit of power. It’s terrifying to watch as they follow the path of dangerous autocrats. Voters must stop them while we still have a chance.