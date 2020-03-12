Last week, Sen. Chuck Schumer stood on the steps of the Supreme Court to defend abortion and had the nerve to threaten two conservative Supreme Court justices. He tried to use Scripture to back up this threat when he stated that they had "loosed the whirlwind." He was trying to quote Hosea 8:7(a), which reads: "They sow the wind, and reap the whirlwind." If you look this up in the Bible you will see a reference of Proverbs 22:8 next to it. This passage reads: "He who sows iniquity will reap sorrow, and the rod of his anger will fail." I suggest that this shows Schumer's ignorance of Scripture, and I feel that it is despicable that he would try to use it to defend abortion. I would like to give Schumer some Scripture: "Thou shall not kill," and abortion is killing.
In addition to all of this, what he did by threatening these justices is absolutely unconscionable. If a conservative had threatened any of the liberal justices, Schumer would be calling for their heads.
I am so tired of the liberals getting away with violent talk and then blaming the discord in this country on conservatives.
Christine Zienkiewicz
Canonsburg