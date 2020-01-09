The Observer-Reporter has it exactly right in its Jan. 5 editorial, "Electing State Judges Regionally a Bad Idea."
Unlike the impeachment proceedings against our abnormal and corrupt president, this measure truly is an effort to overturn the will of the people, to alter the state Constitution to place a thumb on the scales for one party.
There is a reason that the vote on whether to approve it fell along partisan lines. It is because this scheme was hatched by Republicans who are apoplectic over Democratic control of the state Supreme Court by a margin of 5-2. What the GOP cannot accomplish at the polls it now attempts to secure through conning the public into believing that Republicans have a good idea for more fair representation on the high court.
If this proposed constitutional amendment should leap the required hurdles before coming to the public, informed, fair-minded voters must not allow the perpetrators to get away with it.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township