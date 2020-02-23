Say no to immigration reform bill
Thirty-five members of the House of Representatives introduced an immigration reform bill (HR-5383) in the House in December. The short title of this bill is “New Way Forward Act.” If you are a loyal American citizen who wants to keep our country safe and believe in our Constitution, this bill is a must read, as if passed it will do nothing but harm our country and destroy your rights as a law-abiding citizen.
Please, read this bill and contact your representatives, senators and White House to vote against this bill so it never becomes law.
Paul Cortese
Eighty Four