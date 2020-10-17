I recently viewed “No Safe Spaces,” an exposé on the rapidly growing threat to free speech taking place on many campuses, in social media, and in the work place – where too often conservative thought is systematically misconstrued and blocked. “Safe Spaces” are places where people can go and not be “offended” by ideas they may find contrary to their beliefs. We have heard how academic administrators provided such artificial sanctuaries for their liberal student protégés who were distraught over Hillary Clinton's loss in 2016. Apparently in these areas some got to do things like pet puppies, sip hot chocolate, and color.
This excellent and entertaining documentary (see nosafespaces.com) got me wondering. If the unthinkable occurs in November and our nation loses its internal battle with the Democrats to retain its proud and uplifting historical essence, what would colleges and universities do, if anything, for their disappointed conservative students? Would there be equal treatment or would liberal bias be even further revealed? We should all monitor how this unfolds if there is such an outcome.
Actually, however, the conservative student would probably have little need for such niceties. Less fragile than those who some labeled as “Snowflakes” in the recent past, these students would be better equipped by virtue of their foundations in traditional principles and real-world upbringings (where disappointments do happen) to maturely move on. If this resembles you, I encourage you to stay wise and be brave about communicating your responsible-minded conservative convictions in spite of the very real pressures around you to bite your tongue. The nation and the quality of everyone’s future depends on you saying what you believe and not letting yourself be silenced. Be aware, though, that you will be held accountable to a higher standard than that required of your liberal peers in today’s prevailing culture.
Bob Heim
Washington