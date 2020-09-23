Much like a "shotgun wedding," the rush is on to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and confirm a new Supreme Court justice. Never mind that Sen. Mitch McConnell would not allow a Senate vote for former President Barack Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland, in 2016, because it was an election year. McConnell’s own rule forbade filling the vacancy until a new Congress is seated. If nothing else, McConnell’s 180-degree turn exposes him as a hypocrite.
Nevertheless, today is a new day and the Republicans are in the driver’s seat.
JoAnn Lee Frank
Clearwater, Fla.