Return to normalcy! Let’s move on now. Nothing to see here. The bad orange man is out of office, and it’s time to get ourselves together, and put the past four years of hell behind us.
The only problem with this kind of thinking is that about 74 million or so people would not agree with that sentiment. I’ve screamed it to myself in the mirror so many times that I am hoarse: Trump was not the problem. Trump was the symptom.
Joe Biden is not the savior. He would not even be president if that congressman from South Carolina had not pulled his fat out of the fire during primary season (a season that seemed like summer reruns: never-ending).
Kamala Harris would not be president either. A mediocrity in Converse sneakers. Bernie Sanders had a chance, but once again the Democratic Party shafted him. He was the only Democratic candidate that was pulling sizable crowds for his campaign appearances. Not like Trump, but c’mon, man! What kind of malarkey is that? He did not have 10 years of reality TV experience to help him bone up on how to put on a show. And he would not have been easily controlled by the Democratic Party once in office. He was not even a Democrat!
So Biden it is.
The problem is not who is elected president. The problem is whom we have to pick between for the job. Trump vs. Clinton? Are you serious? Then Trump vs. Biden? Are you serious?
Many who voted for Trump did so because they despised Clinton. Lots of people who voted for Biden despised Trump. End of story. Good luck, Kamala ... I mean Joe.
John Manning
Canonsburg