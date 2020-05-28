It is amazing the number of sheep posing as people in this area, as judged by the letters to this paper. This so-called pandemic is driving the economy to ruin, and driving people insane. And yet so many are urging “patience,” “caution,” “wait and see.” At this point it is well known who this virus will kill: people over 80 who are obese, diabetic, or have other health problems. Yet the government, as it is wont to do, is using it as an excuse to restrict our liberties and enhance its own power. And many people are OK with this! The restrictions in place to prevent the spread of this virus are stupid, pointless, and ineffective. And one could add inane.
I was biking on the Montour Trail and saw two people wearing masks! On a bike trail. In the middle of a forested area!
It is also interesting to see the number of people who have no idea what a mask is for. They wear it covering their mouth, but the nose is uncovered, which is pointless.
The promise is: this will all end when we have a vaccine, which may never come. Anyone who follows this type of story knows that work on a vaccine for AIDS has been ongoing for decades. And the seasonal flu vaccine is useless half the time.
In the event they rush the production of a vaccine, you can write the headline right now: “COVID-19 vaccine found deadly in some cases.”
John Manning
Canonsburg