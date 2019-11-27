Ronald Yamka writes an interesting letter (Nov. 24). However, he needs to gather more reliable information regarding so many of his statements.
As I have written to the Observer in the past, I watch Fox News, then CNN and then MSNBC. It is almost laughable noting the differences that are reported and how the information is adjusted to make the president look bad. Regardless of how anyone feels about Donald Trump, respect the office of the president of the United States. Many Republicans in the past were not enamored with Barack Obama, but he was our president and we respected that and went on with our lives. However, at this point it has become ridiculous.
Try to remember these three very important words: “We the People.” That is the beginning of a very important document that many of us should all read and refresh our minds. We the People elect those who represent us in our local government and in Washington, D.C. We have the wonderful ability to vote these people in or out and it is time that We the People revisit so much with regard as to what is happening today.
The impeachment process has overshadowed so very many important issues that have been ignored. I hope and pray that this all will be put to rest and that those in Washington will get back to the important issues at hand. We The People of the United States of America live with hope. I speak for so many with whom I have talked about this and will continue to do so.
We are so fortunate that we have the right to do this and to voice our opinion. May God bless the United States of America.
Virginia A. Trois
Washington