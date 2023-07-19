Reschenthaler leads on common-sense solutions
Reschenthaler leads on common-sense solutions
On June 14, the U.S. House Appropriations Committee passed a bill that cuts federal spending while supporting critical agricultural research of national interest.
As the plant manager for Flexsys’ manufacturing operation in Monongahela, I rarely, if ever, think about government-funded agricultural research. However, this year, I want to publicly praise Rep. Guy Reschenthaler for his clear support of the bill and a priority provision which accelerates basic research on identifying more environmentally-friendly chemical anti-degradants for tires.
One-hundred percent of our natural rubber must be imported and much of the U.S. chemical industry has been forced overseas or has shut down. This puts our nation at a strategic disadvantage, creating a reliance on foreign countries for basic materials and advanced chemicals. The measure the House Appropriations Committee approved is important in ensuring we protect the environment, particularly native U.S. fish populations, while also protecting Pennsylvania jobs and industry.
I’m grateful that we have a representative like Reschenthaler, who can support and be a leader on commonsense solutions for our nation.
Edward Dikum
Monongahela