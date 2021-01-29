In reference to Ben Bright's Jan. 17 op-ed, "Reschenthaler should resign from Congress," why would he do that? He is a conservative with a conservative viewpoint. He has a right to his opinion, as you have a right to your opinion. Do we still have a right to free speech in this country? Or is it free speech if only you agree with the Democratic Party?
A person wrote a letter to this newspaper recently that Dave Ball's opinion should not be published. Again, I ask, do we still have free speech in this country? Otherwise, we are going down a very dangerous path.
Agnes Moore
Washington