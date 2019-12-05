Republican U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler capitalized on the large GOP base in Washington and Westmoreland County to win re-election, something which is tragic for those of us who believe that a member of Congress should serve the people rather than to pledge their allegiance to any president.
Reschenthaler is predictably a Trump sycophant, willing to whitewash any outrageous statement or action of the president, and he had the audacity to say precisely that vis-a-vis the Trump shakedown of the Ukranian president for personal political gain. "The president did nothing wrong" were the words of Judiciary Committee member Reschenthaler, words which defy belief.
If he continues to win re-election and someday faces a corrupt Democratic president who refuses to recognize Congress as a co-equal branch of government, stonewalls any congressional inquiry, and places national security at risk, will he write all of it off as nothing or will he demonstrate rank partisanship by condemning an ideological foe?
May history judge you, Rep. Reschenthaler, for violation of your oath of office and your lack of patriotism.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township