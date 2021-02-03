When I was a young girl, the letters to the editor section was titled, “Your 22 cents' worth,” which was the cost of a postage stamp at that time. Today, it is 55 cents. This is my 55-cent opinion.
In 2016, Donald Trump ran under the Republican Party, but soon after his victory it became the Party of Trump. He served only those who voted for him and not the United States of America. He divided the Republican Party into two groups, the conservative and the Trump loyalist (patriots). On Jan. 6 his loyalists tried to take over the Capitol and stop the electorate from being counted. This action was an attempt to overthrow our government. When the American flag was ripped down and a Trump flag put on the Capitol, it was an act of treason brought on by Trump loyalists. If anyone watching or participating in the riot was OK with the Trump flag, then you are a member of the Trump Party. Let us never forget the “Hang Pence” chants.
On Nov. 3, 73 million made their choice for Trump. Joe Biden received 81 million votes. In 2016, Donald Trump lost the popular vote by three million votes and won the Electoral College with less than 81,000 votes combined between three states. In 2020, Joe Biden won the popular vote by eight million with three additional states in addition to the three electoral states won by Trump in 2016. The math shows Biden not only won the popular vote but the electoral as well.
Seven Republican U.S. senators and 138 U.S. representatives voted against the electorate after the riot. We now know which party they belong to. U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler is an upcoming star in the Trump Party, not the Republican Party. He swore an oath to defend the U.S. Constitution and the country from terrorists, domestic and foreign. He has failed his constituents big time.
I would like to see every senator stand up and pledge allegiance to either the American flag or the Trump flag at the second impeachment trial for Trump. This way we will know which party has their loyalty. It cannot be both. In Trump’s world, “You are 100% with me, or 100% against me.” You make the choice.
Pamela Blanck
Washington