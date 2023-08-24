Report on a hospital stay
I recently had an overnight stay at AHN Canonsburg Hospital, the first time I have spent a night in a hospital since 1965.
Thankfully, what landed me there turned out to be nothing serious.
After undergoing multiple tests and being in limbo in the emergency room for many hours, I was finally admitted for observation and assigned a large, comfortable private room. From that point, the hospital staff – physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, nurse’s aides, and others – came together to provide the utmost in care.
In an era in which many health care facilities are understaffed, Canonsburg Hospital is a notable exception based upon my experience. I cannot count the number of times kind, caring team members at all levels came in to ask me whether there was anything they could do for me, anything they could bring me.
The food that I sampled at the hospital is not going to win any awards, but the staff should.
A hospital is not a place anyone would want to be and I was thrilled to be discharged after less than 24 hours. But if one must be there, Canonsburg Hospital, our community 104-bed facility, is top-notch.
We often take for granted the vast number of outstanding health care facilities that we enjoy in Southwestern Pennsylvania. We shouldn’t.