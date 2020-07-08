Remembering who we are
On the Fourth of July, my husband and I sat very relaxed on our back deck and was able to watch displays of beautiful fireworks being set off around our neighborhood. As I sat there, I was quiet. I pondered on our country and its problems and of the grandeur and meaning of every firework I got to see. I felt pride and I remembered the reasons for our fireworks, which are to celebrate the birth of our great nation, a very important holiday.
It also became a different meaning as well. It was a celebration of life, love and freedom of expression for us. Fireworks always did make me feel happy and a bit melancholy for past lives lost, but it was extra special this year for various reasons. We have to remember to celebrate our lives and our country as united Americans, not just Americans. This new movement that is taking place, in time hopefully will bring people together instead of create more problems. It should reunite the nation and not tear us apart. Skin color never played any part with me, so it’s very hard for some of us to understand things. Tearing down statues that have no significance of harsh meanings don’t break history, nor does it dictate future either.
Americans need to remember we are a free and great nation and nothing, nor any spirit of hatred that creeps over our lands, will ever break that. America, for me, this past Fourth, for a few moments, I remembered who we are. We are a united people, we are the United States of America.
Alison Marth-Stevens
Richeyville