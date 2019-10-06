Remembering Tim McNerney
Today, Oct. 4, marks seven years since the senseless murder of one of Washington & Jefferson College’s most outstanding and promising young athletes.
Tim McNerney was attacked and killed during an early morning robbery, all over a wallet and a cellphone. The grief and disbelieve of the W&J community, its football fans and the city of Washington were horrific shocks that lingered on for months until the crime was solved. It is all together fitting and proper that on an anniversary of his death, we take just a brief moment to remember Tim, and perhaps send a note of condolence to his family. Now at the age 29, he should have been well on his way to a productive life as a proud W&J alumnus.
Rest in eternal peace, Tim. You are remembered by a W&J football fan as the star you certainly were!
Ronald J. Yamka
Canonsburg, PA{&end}