Remembering Franco
Remembering Franco
They weren’t supposed to be this fast.
A half-century ago, running backs in the National Football League who stood over 6 feet tall and weighed 230 pounds were supposed to rumble as thunder, not flash as lightning.
Franco Harris did both.
The Pittsburgh Steelers legend who passed away recently at 72, just a few days before the golden anniversary of his miracle catch of ’72, could run over and around defenders. Or, as Oakland Raiders defensive back Jimmy Warren discovered when he tried to tackle Franco as he soared down the sideline with his Immaculate Reception 50 years ago, he could leave them gasping for air.
My hometown boasts many of the greatest sports stars to ever step onto a baseball or football field or skate onto the ice and hoist a championship trophy.
Only three of them – one from each of the major sports in the city – were identifiable by their first name only.
They were Clemente, Lemieux and Harris.
To us yinzers, they will always be Roberto, Mario and Franco.
And the late, great bearded hero spoke softly and helped turn around a forlorn franchise with a catch of a lifetime.
I had no idea when I visited the monument marking the exact spot of his miracle reception in September that he would be gone 100 days later.
Fans in other cities can remember him as Harris.
To Steeler Nation, he will always be Franco. And brother, that is more than enough.
Vin Morabito
Scranton