Remembering a devoted historian
Edgar A. Harris’s death on Saturday, Dec. 17, at age 88, brought to a close a dedication of service to California Borough and Mon Valley history.
In 1992, he was one of three individuals who formed the California Area Historical Society (CAHS) as a committee of the California Public Library. He worked, constantly, to get the formation of the CAHS. When a site was needed, he helped a charter member and a member of the Gallagher family to acquire, by donation, a three-floor structure on Wood Street. It’s known to local historians and genealogists as the Gallagher House. The old house became his pet project: he learned every nook and cranny in it.
In addition to serving nine years as the Society’s charter president, he was chairman of the House and Property Committee until his death. He devoted his personal time and efforts to make the volunteers comfortable, including needed shelving and overhead lighting. He was skilled in woodworking; he crafted the podium, mailboxes, interior railing, and a gavel for the presidents to use.
He was very interested in family history; both his and of any other visiting family. People from out-of-town were amazed that he would give them personal tours of the exact locations of the school, the family church and family plots. The Society gained many new members over the years by his personal touch.
For 40 years, Edgar visited the Society every day it was opened. He would sit in the Family History Room and then go the Archives and Library to see how he could help the group. While in hospice, just before his death, he informed the board that he could no longer perform his duties, and it would be up to the board to inspire others to carry on. A very tall order from a devoted historian and volunteer – but one request that will be honored in Edgar’s memory.
Folmar is an emeritus professor of history at Penn West University- California