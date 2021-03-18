Remember who helped at voting time
Once again, Republican U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler wants to speak, in a negative way. He likes being on TV. He is objecting to a stimulus package when financial resources are being exhausted from people’s households. he said nothing when the past two packages were given during the Trump Administration. One package was even delayed to allow Donald Trump to personally place his name on the stimulus checks.
When will Republicans finally decided to be Americans? Not even one Republican voted for the stimulus package. Sad. But I hope all Republicans remember just who tried to help the next time they stand in the voting booth.
Gary F. Sladick
Washington