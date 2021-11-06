Some of our local veterans have witnessed Pearl Harbor, the Battle of the Bulge, concentration camps. They have fought all over the world to stop the spread of communism and terrorism. These brave men and women would pick up a weapon in a heartbeat to keep the U.S. free. Many of our veterans are from a time when we as a nation held our veterans in the highest regard, and all veterans should get the same respect today.
My dad often talked about his time in Korea, at a time when there were no cellphones, computers, and mail could take weeks to arrive. There was nothing but the American flag that was his connection to home, family, and freedom. Our veterans hold our flag dear, and we should respect the flag and hold it dear as well.
We, as a nation, owe our veterans our gratitude and so much more for maintaining our freedoms. The next time you see someone walking around in his WWII, Korea, Vietnam Veteran hat, or see a younger veteran wearing a Grenada, Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom, or Afghanistan veteran hat, think about the sacrifices he or she made and how proud that veteran was to give their time, and yes, they were also willing to put their life on the line for our freedoms.
A thank you is not enough, but it is all we have to let them know they are appreciated.
Mark Holtkamp
Washington