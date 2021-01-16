Remember how Reschenthaler voted
Call it sedition, call it treason or call it insurrection; it doesn’t matter. It’s just how Guy Reschenthaler voted AGAIN.
In a letter I submitted a month ago I suggested that the Observer-Reporter{/em} editorial staff look into the “How They Voted” column the next time they throw their support behind a candidate for office. Indeed everyone should. However, to make my point clearer with the readers just examine the front page column of Jan. 12. Did Reschenthaler really represent the will of the people when he voted along with 146 representatives to vote “against certifying the presidential election results?” Remember, this was after the insurrection attempt when pro-Trump thugs invaded the Capitol, damaged our Capitol building, caused at least five deaths (one being a law enforcement officer), took over several offices, destroyed our property, waved anti-American flags and threatened a coup of our democracy! After all this, Reschenthaler still voted as these radical thugs wanted: to deny the legitimacy of the will of the people who voted.
There are those who may not like the way the presidential vote turned out, there are those who still stand behind Donald Trump, but to deny democracy and to trample upon our Constitution is supportive of those thugs and is “aiding and abetting” those whose actions in storming the Capitol was nothing less than an act of insurrection.
That’s how Reschenthaler voted, and that should be remembered.
Rev. Joseph Lewandowski (ret.)
Washington