This is in response to the Feb. 1 "Domestic Violence Services raising awareness of teen dating violence." It was interesting that public schools were not mentioned for educating their students about the problem.
We now have scores of U.S. high schools with police situated in them because of violence. Yet it's unlikely before or after the police were called in that in even one of these schools were efforts made to use education to teach students to be less violent throughout life. It seems that educators may not believe in their own product – education.
Maybe Pennsylvania should become the first state to use its public schools to reduce violence throughout life. It should do so with at least a couple goals: that eventually fewer people will be using domestic violence shelters, and that eventually fewer people will be incarcerated each year for committing acts of violence.
Pennsylvania's economy would benefit from reduced violence, and with less of the gloom of violence in the state, it would be a happier place too.
Steve Kokette
Madison, Wis.