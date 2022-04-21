April is National County Government Month, and we encourage all officials, employees, schools, and residents to participate in county government and education activities to better understand the role that county government plays in everyday life.
Washington County provides critical support to our communities and residents, including human services programs, administering secure and accurate elections, running the 911 system, operating the local courts and county jails, maintaining the property assessment rolls, and many other responsibilities, such as county bridges, records management, economic development, and land-use planning.
Washington County takes pride in our responsibility to protect and enhance the health, well-being, and safety of our residents in efficient and cost-effective ways.
Each year, since 1991, the National Association of Counties has encouraged counties across the country to elevate awareness of county responsibilities, programs, and services during National County Government Month. Pennsylvania will also celebrate Local Government Week this month, to recognize the critical role it has in our everyday lives.
We recognize and applaud the important role so many engage in efficiently and effectively running our local governments.
Nick Sherman
Washington County commissioner