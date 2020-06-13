I am sorry for all the Class of 2020 whose members cannot celebrate their graduation as they wish. But please let us remember the students of the Class of 1945 who are World War II veterans.
In 1944, boys were drafted and pulled out of school months before their graduation and sent to war.
My husband and 17 of his classmates were to graduate in January 1945 from Washington High School. No prom, no parties, no walking across the stage to receive their diplomas.
Their diplomas were held up until June 1945, when they were presented to their parents.
My husband always remembered not being able to graduate with the students he attended school with for years.
These veterans have bittersweet memories of their graduation also.
Deloris Lacey
Washington