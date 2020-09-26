In his Sept. 22 letter to the editor regarding Dave Ball’s recent op-ed on the state Supreme Court, Oren Spiegler displays some truly contorted logic. He tries to equate perfectly legal court decisions with actions by a court that are clearly unconstitutional on their face.
Spiegler says that judges have their own views. Indeed they do, but whatever their personal views, they are bound to act within the limits of the Constitution, which the Pennsylvania Supreme Court did not in the rulings Mr. Ball discusses.
Mr. Spiegler tosses in a shot at the end where he quote President Trump about elections having consequences. Actually, his beloved Barack Obama also said that on Nov. 21, 2014.
I thank Dave Ball for clearly demonstrating the partisan error of our court and wish our Legislature well in appealing this to the U.S. Supreme Court. We need our state officials to do the right thing for all our citizens.
George DiLeo
Canonsburg