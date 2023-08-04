Reality is gaining a foothold
Donald Trump was just indicted for his attempt to overturn a free and fair election to remain in power.
Those who claim the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump are either lying or are duped by the lies started by Trump and his allies in government and the media.
However, it appears that reality is finally getting a foothold against the nonsense of election denial.
Earlier this year, Fox News settled a $787 million defamation suit brought against them by Dominion Voting Systems. Fox News spread lies and chose to settle rather that have its lies openly judged in court. Dominion also has suits pending against One America News Network, Newsmax, Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and Fox hosts Lou Dobbs and Maria Bartiromo. Another manufacturer of voting machines, Smartmatic, has similar suits pending. The cases are deemed strong, and it is a different ballgame for election deniers to lie in the media than it is to lie under oath.
Furthermore, Trump attorney Jenna Ellis was censured in Colorado for her election lies, which she admitted to spreading. Giuliani just admitted that he told lies about the Georgia election workers who have sued him due to death threats that resulted from his lies. Powell’s defense against accusations of lying is that her election claims were so ridiculous that people should have known better than to believe them.
Any claim of election fraud made by Trump should be taken with a grain of salt. He has a long history of claiming fraud for losses he couldn’t accept. For example, Trump claimed fraud when Texas Sen. Ted Cruz defeated him in the 2016 Iowa Republican caucus. Trump accused Cruz of cheating and wanted a new election. Sound familiar?
Trump has stated that he will use the trial to air the election “theories.” That would be illuminating. Let’s get these election lies in the courts where their promoters can be questioned under oath.