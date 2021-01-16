Ready to bid farewell to Reschenthaler
I applaud U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb for speaking the truth during the Electoral College vote about the lies spread by Donald Trump and his cronies, including Guy Reschenthaler, a proud Trump supporter, according to his campaign mailers I received last year.
I want to highlight that Reschenthaler was one of 127 Republicans who voted to reject both Pennsylvania and Arizona’s electoral votes. How dare he try to disenfranchise my vote?
Every Republican who supported challenging the results of the election can look in the mirror and see who is to blame for what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6, along with Trump. Reschenthaler’s comments criticizing the violence of Jan. 6 hold absolutely no credence. He is only interested in his political aspirations.
I am looking forward to 2022, with the hope of saying, “Bye, Guy!”
Debbie Lucas
South Strabane Township{&end}