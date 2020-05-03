As the director for a nonprofit that provides housing to adults with disabilities in small group home settings, I have seen the dedication and caring of our employees during the COVID-19 crisis. Our workers are on the front lines. They come to work every day and care for people who don’t understand the need to social distance or isolate. They create meaningful day activities to help individuals stay active in the home, and yes, they still come to work and care directly for individuals who have tested positive and must receive care at home. They are some of the kindest and hardest-working people you will ever meet, and they perform an invaluable essential position. Yet they are paid wages that do not even come close to their value compared to the work they perform. Our direct care workers should be designated as essential health care workers and they should be paid a rate commensurate with the work they perform.
The governor mandates that we all wear masks when we come to work in the homes of the people we support, but we cannot find masks to purchase, and if we do, they are at a greatly increased cost. We have to wear protective clothing and equipment when we go into the homes of people who are positive for COVID-19, but we cannot secure this equipment. We need more funding to offset these costs, which are not part of our current rates, and we need access to PPE.
The agencies providing these services are paid on very tight margins based on rates established by the state. The increased work they are being asked to provide during this crisis is going unnoticed by our government. The increased cost to providers to secure additional staff, masks, gloves, and cleaning equipment is burdensome. It is critical that the governor and Legislature step up now to provide additional funding for increased wages and PPE.
Bridget Haney
Washington