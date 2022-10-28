I read with great interest the Oct. 18 editorial in the Observer-Reporter with regard to radon in our local schools and what is being done about it.
Pennsylvania is third in the nation in radon presence in the soil. For those who don’t know much about radon, it is odorless and colorless and there is no way of knowing that it is in your home without testing. Please take heed.
My home has recently been tested and the radon level was extremely high. The level that is considered reasonably safe is 4 or below with a reading of 5 being slightly high. The reading in my home was in the high 20 range. We immediately contacted a company that installs remediation systems and within days we had a reading below 1. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking. Because of my exposure to radon I have been diagnosed with a serious lung problem and I am now facing serious lung surgery.
Get you home tested; it may save your life. Our precious children spend many hours away from us at school, and if these schools are not being tested, they are at risk and we don’t know it. Schools must be tested. Talk to your local school board and insist on this being done: The future of your child and their well-being and good health depend on it.