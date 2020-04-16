Enough with the blame game already! The news is riddled with stories about who is to blame for the national health emergency due to COVID-19. Despite saying otherwise, this crisis has been politicized in every way imaginable, probably because it is an election year. That brings my respect of our elected officials to a new low. The Democrats and the media they use to push their agenda have repeatedly tried to stall or manipulate the help that the president is trying to give to the people who are suffering, either with the virus or financially. Their media outlets often report half-truths and stories trying to undermine the president’s character and what he is trying to do for the people who elected him. Four years later, these same people have not gotten over their shock and dismay that the American people elected this president to office despite their efforts to stop it, slander and undermine him.
Journalists' blatant bias in reporting makes their attempts to report news next to impossible to believe, which accomplishes nothing more than having another trial that already suffering Americans have to deal with. In addition, it adds to the sense of chaos the average American must be feeling now in their varying states of stay-at-home orders and business closures. It lends to the belief that their hatred of the president is the only thing driving what and how they report the news.
This needs to stop! This is a crisis of such immensity that Americans should be coming together to help each other, especially in the varying levels of government of duly-elected public officials. It has been said that a house divided against itself cannot stand. What then can we say about the United States of America? The officials the citizens have elected need to raise their heads and take notice. Do the people who are sick and dying really care who’s to blame for this pandemic? Do the people who have no income or job care who is to blame? Or the small business owners who may have to go out of business? And can you blame anyone for a virus that no one can control? And what were the finger-pointing Democrats doing when everyone supposedly knew that this was coming? They were on their never-ending quest to impeach our president over nothing more than half-truths and innuendo, and in some cases outright lies.
To all the elected officials in Washington: Stop it! Show you have some character and compassion, even in an election year, by coming together to help the constituents who elected you. Stop the back-biting and criticism and get to business. Who knows, maybe when we get through this, your constituents may reelect you.
Darlene Van Norman
Wind Ridge