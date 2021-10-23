Please, let's stop the name-calling.
Let's try to call-in each other, before we call-out each other on important health and safety issues. For example, in a recent Washington Health Systems publication, "Connections," President and CEO Brook Ward, who has been very vocal in striving to slow the spread of COVID-19 by leading a comprehensive care plan for our region, called-in some of Pennsylvania's leadership in an article, "Leadership In Action."
As a result, the following key Pennsylvania leaders were listed for their help in combatting COVID-19 and supporting the WHS and other regional health-care organizations: U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, Sen. Camera Bartolotta, Rep. Tim O'Neal, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, Diana Irey Vaughan, Betsy McClure, Brian Schill and Jeff Kotula.
Also, in an earlier Observer-Reporter article regarding boosters, Ward stated, "Please do it; millions of doses have been given out worldwide ... it protects you and your loved ones.”
Thus, these are two recent examples of how one of our expert health and safety leaders called-in other Pennsylvania leaders to help support his efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Therefore, if we follow our health and safety leaders and their examples for calling-in, before calling-out, we may get better connections and much better results for a collective and comprehensive goal plan to fight the COVID-19 virus, instead of us fighting with each other.
Dennis Smiddle
Canonsburg