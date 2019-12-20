Quit falling for propoganda; seek out the truth
Letters and opinion pieces published in the Observer-Reporter{/em} over the last few years show how thoroughly propagandized people have become. Most of them lazily repeat the propaganda narratives created by the powers behind the curtain to manufacture consent for their ideological and political goals. People have apparently lost the ability and urge to think critically and independently.
As Philip Giraldi, retired CIA analyst, wrote recently: “I am on the emailing lists of both the Republican and Democratic Parties because I like to know what the enemies of the American people are up to.” Agreed. It’s both sickening and sad to see how easy it is now to con people into believing the disinformation, obfuscation and outright lies fed them by the corporate media on behalf of the two-party duopoly. How healthy is a democracy based on that?
The economy is flourishing, we’re bringing well-paying jobs back home from overseas, Russia meddled in the 2016 election to turn voters against Hilary Clinton to favor Trump, the country’s intelligence agencies were unanimous in confirming this, Trump coerced Ukraine to investigate Biden for political purposes, North Korea violated the agreement signed with us to denuclearize the Korean peninsula, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons proved that Syria used these weapons against its citizens, we intervene in other country’s affairs only to bring democracy to those troubled places.
We sent troops to Syria to fight ISIS, Al-Qaeda is our bitter enemy, Iraq was a threat to us because it had weapons of mass destruction, Libya’s Ghaddafi was massacring his own people, the Venezuelan and Bolivian governments are dictatorships that must be ousted, Iran is the chief sponsor of terrorism in the Middle East, we withdrew from the bilateral anti-ballistic and intermediate range missile treaties with the Russians because they violated them, Iran is building a nuclear weapon and, saving the best for last, global warming is a hoax.
All lies, easily proven. For the truth, go to independent online news, investigative and opinion websites like these: “Caitlin Johnstone” (in Australia), “Moon of Alabama” (in Germany) and “Arctic News,” “Consortium News,” “Greyzone,” “MintPress,” “Paul Craig Roberts,” “Sic Semper Tyrannis” and “The Saker” (all in the U.S.). For added humor, try “Jimmy Dore.”
Robert Hanham
Carmichaels{&end}