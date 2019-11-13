I think I speak for a bunch of folks when I say that the daily blasts by your readers condemning our president are getting tiresome.
As a business owner I will tell you that my employees have benefited by the corporate tax cuts, and my industry has been stimulated by the economic gains in the last three years. That's just the way it is. In general, I will say that I don't appreciate the behavior of most politicians regardless of party, and I believe many of them are as corrupt now as they were in the '60s.
This whole idea of being appalled by the idea of a "quid pro quo" is laughable. How do some people think things in politics work? If there isn't a standard practice of quid pro quo then how do so many of these politicians raise so much money? Are we to believe that millions of dollars roll in to something like the Clinton Foundation because foreign entities believe in the cause?
If we want to get serious about our representation, we should insist on term limits and remove the temptation of profiteering from selling political influence. Our government has been corrupted by Democrats and Republicans alike, and I believe most people recognize that. You can blame it all on Trump if you want to, but quid pro quo is the standard practice in D.C. and has been for a long time. That's why 78% of us have no confidence in our Congress.
Bill Wilson
Canonsburg